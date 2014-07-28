Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Robert Langer Wins Kyoto Prize

by Linda Wang
July 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Langer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stu Rosner Photography
Photo of Robert S. Langer, David H. Koch Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Credit: Stu Rosner Photography

Robert S. Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won the $500,000 Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology from Japan’s Inamori Foundation. He is among three recipients of the 2014 Kyoto Prize, which honors significant contributions to the betterment of society.

“I’m thrilled,” Langer says of winning the award. “I look at the people who have won this prize before, and for me to be lucky enough to be in that company, it’s a thrill and an honor.”

Langer is best known for his pioneering contributions to tissue engineering, where he applies biodegradable polymer technologies to construct scaffolds for cell growth, and for developing drug delivery systems for the controlled release of proteins, nucleic acids, and other bioactive molecules.

The other two recipients of this year’s Kyoto Prize are mathematician Edward Witten, who won the Kyoto Prize in Basic Sciences, and artist Fukumi Shimura, who won the Kyoto Prize in Arts & Philosophy. The awards will be presented on Nov. 10 in Kyoto, Japan.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Langer Wins Queen’s Prize For Engineering
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert S. Langer Receives Wolf Prize
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nicholas Peppas Wins Founders Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE