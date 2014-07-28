Scott Medal To John Blanchard

John S. Blanchard, the Dan Danciger Professor of Biochemistry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is the recipient of the A. I. Scott Medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the department of chemistry at Texas A&M. Blanchard was chosen for his significant contributions to mechanistic enzymology and antibiotic resistance.
The medal is named for A. Ian Scott, who is renowned for his work in biosynthetic investigation. Blanchard will be honored during a symposium and dinner at Texas A&M on Oct. 17. For more information about the symposium, e-mail begley@chem.tamu.edu.
