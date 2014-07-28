Shire And ArmaGen In Rare Disease Pact

Shire, the Irish drug company that is being acquired by AbbVie, has licensed rights to an enzyme replacement therapy being developed by the U.S. firm ArmaGen. Shire will pay $15 million up front to ArmaGen and make an investment in the company in exchange for rights to AGT-182, which is a potential treatment for central nervous system and somatic problems in people with Hunter syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Future payments to ArmaGen could reach $225 million.
