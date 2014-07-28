Sloan Research Fellowships Available

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is accepting nominations for Sloan Research Fellowships in chemistry, computational and evolutionary molecular biology, computer science, economics, mathematics, neuroscience, ocean sciences, and physics.
These two-year, $50,000 fellowships are awarded annually to early-career faculty in recognition of their distinguished performance and exceptional potential as researchers.
Candidates must hold a tenure-track (or equivalent) position at a college, university, or other degree-granting institution in the U.S. or Canada. They must also hold a Ph.D. (or equivalent) in chemistry, computational or evolutionary molecular biology, computer science, economics, mathematics, neuroscience, ocean sciences, physics, or a related field; their Ph.D. must have been awarded on or after Sept. 1, 2008.
Nominations are due by Sept. 15. For more information or to apply, visit www.sloan.org/sloan-research-fellowships.
