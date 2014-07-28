Tesoro Mulls Export Of Xylenes To Asia

U.S. refiner Tesoro is considering spending $400 million on facilities that will produce mixed xylenes for export to chemical markets in Asia. Under the plan the company would add equipment at its Anacortes, Wash., refinery to extract xylenes from aromatics-rich reformate produced at its West Coast refineries. The company says demand for xylenes, used primarily in polyester production, is growing 5 to 7% annually. Tesoro will make a final investment decision later this year. Should the plan move forward, the new facilities are expected to be in place in 2017.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter