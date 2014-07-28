Waters Buys Ion Source Technology

Mass spectrometry expert Waters Corp. has acquired the rapid evaporative ionization mass spectrometry (REIMS) know-how of Budapest-based start-up firm MediMass. No financial details are available. REIMS is a technique for exposing food as well as microbiology and diagnostic samples to an ionization source for direct analysis. For the past three years, Waters has worked with MediMass and Imperial College London to investigate the technology for real-time diagnostics in surgery.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter