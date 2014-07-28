Young Innovator Award To Dino Di Carlo

Dino Di Carlo, an associate professor of bioengineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, is the recipient of the Analytical Chemistry 2014 Young Innovator Award. Sponsored by Analytical Chemistry and the Chemical & Biological Microsystems Society, the award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics in his or her early career.
Di Carlo’s research explores the potential for automation associated with miniaturized systems for applications in basic biology, medical diagnostics, and cellular engineering.
He will receive the award at µTAS 2014 in San Antonio in October.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter