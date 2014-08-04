Advertisement

ACS News

ACS Issues Call For Papers For Southwest Regional Meeting

Meeting will be held Nov. 19–22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

August 4, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 31
You are cordially invited to submit an abstract for the 70th Southwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society. SWRM 2014 will be held at the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 19–22.

The meeting will feature an exceptional technical program including symposia covering topics such as “Biochemistry, Cell Signaling & Drug Discovery,” “Business Issues in Chemistry,” “Chemical Education,” “Chemical Probes,” “Computational Chemistry,” “Functional Polymers: Synthesis, Characterization & Applications,” “Future Directions in Chemical Synthesis: Young Investigator Symposium,” “Inventing & Patenting: Overview of Patent System, Considerations & Challenges,” “Natural Product Discovery & Biosynthesis,” “New Processes for Water Purification,” “True Stories of Small-Business Success,” and other subjects.

There will also be poster sessions and workshops on a wide range of topics as well as a vendor exhibition. Information on symposia, workshops, social events, lodging, and travel can be found on the SWRM 2014 website, swrm2014.org.

Online abstracts may be submitted until midnight CDT on Oct. 17.

Advance registration will remain open through midnight CDT on Oct. 31. Please visit the meeting website for additional information and updates.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

