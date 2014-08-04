The Case Against Sugar

August 4, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 31
Amid calls to cut back or even ban added sugars, scientists hunt for alternative ways to satisfy our cravings
Once heavily polluted, island reinvents itself as a leader in green practices and recycled materials
Sale of drug’s developer to Baxter is a win for government rare disease initiative
Scientists decode surface phenomena that are key to extending implant life
Materials Chemistry: Ultrathin carbon touted for inertness disintegrates oxidatively
Economy: Full-time employment rises for U.S. chemists, though salaries have stalled
Modifying the tissue-clearing technique, Clarity, researchers render an entire mouse’s body transparent to light