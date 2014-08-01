ACS Launches New Journal On Biomaterials

The American Chemical Society plans to begin publishing a new journal, ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering, with the first full issue due for release in January 2015. David L. Kaplan, professor and chair of the department of biomedical engineering at Tufts University, in Medford, Mass., will serve as the journal’s inaugural editor-in-chief.
The monthly, online-only journal will focus on research in the rapidly burgeoning field of biomaterials, which involves the study of engineered or naturally derived materials that interact with biological systems. Topics will include modeling and informatics tools for biomaterials; new biomaterials; bioinspired and biomimetic approaches to developing biomaterials; biomaterial interfaces, biology, and health; and biomaterials manufacturing and technology.
The launch of “this new journal is timely as it reflects the tremendous growth in the field of biomaterials over the past decade,” Kaplan says.
“ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering will provide scientists from many disciplines with a publishing outlet for their work at the interface of biology and materials science and engineering,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS, which publishes C&EN.
Kaplan earned a B.S. in biology from the University at Albany, SUNY, in 1975 and a Ph.D. in biology and biochemistry from Syracuse University and SUNY Syracuse in 1978. His research focuses on biopolymer engineering, with an emphasis on biomaterials engineering, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.
The journal will begin accepting manuscript submissions in September.
