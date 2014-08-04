AstraZeneca Acquires Drugs From Almirall

AstraZeneca will pay up to $2.1 billion for the respiratory drug business of Spain’s Almirall. The deal includes both marketed products and development-stage candidates. AstraZeneca is paying $875 million up front and the rest as products hit development and sales milestones. It also will get a subsidiary focused on devices for delivering respiratory drugs. In 2013, Almirall had sales of $1.1 billion. It will now focus on dermatology drugs and other specialty pharmaceuticals.
