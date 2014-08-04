Bruker Acquires Microscopy Firm

Scientific instrument maker Bruker has acquired University of Utah spin-off Vutara, a maker of 3-D, super-resolution fluorescence microscopes. Bruker says the business will have revenues of $2 million this year. Five-year-old Vutara adds to Bruker’s existing microscopy business, which includes atomic force microscopes as well as multiphoton and fast, multipoint scanning confocal fluorescence microscopes. Vutara’s microscopes open research opportunities in single-molecule, live-cell, and neurobiology processes, Bruker says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter