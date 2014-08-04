The Case Against Sugar



Would you support a national tax on added sugar in food and beverages? Why or why not?

Gordon Aubrecht Yes, sugar is too cheap, and the harm it does is documented in this and other articles. Laurel YES

Sugar consumption leads to many illnesses. Also, healthy people who don't eat junk, like sugar and HFC, pay high rates for health insurance because the system is set up so healthy people pay for the sick. If someone is sick because of bad consumer choices, then they are the ones who should pay the high rates. Casey Hinds Yes. We found this was effective in reducing the number of youth smokers and it's an important step to reduce the rates of type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease in children. KC It should be added to all foods/beverages that have any artificial or natural sugar. Better yet, those collecting food stamps should not be allowed to use food stamps to purchase these foods/beverages. Jessica No, because sugar is still an essential piece of the human diet. As a chemist I do understand the processes that are discussed in the article. I also believe in self control. I understand that not every person is the same but if you are raised to have self control when it comes to food it most likely will carry through to adult-hood. It did for my siblings and me. Not everybody is going to understand the science behind this so I think a tax would only worsen the matter. Most people understand the difference between healthy and unhealthy, it's making the choice between the two lifestyles where people fall short. In my opinion, that is their own fault. Within reason sugar is good to eat. Those of us who choose to eat it right should not be punished because of those who lack self control. Marie Clements Yes. A few should not make profits from the masses. Added sugar means fewer nutrients for the body. The tax should go to inform consumers the dangers of eating food-like products rather than food. The health costs should be considered also. If you smoke, you usually pay more in the long run for health related issues of the body. If you eat refined sugar and sugar substitutes, your health is less than ideal. Richard Fedder No, People have eaten sugar for so long. And, anyone who has a brain knows to cut way down on sugar. I bake, and I always use less sugar than the recipes call for. I don't eat processed foods - or cereals. It does not take the govt to control people on this issue. I support govt regulation of toxic chemicals however. If sugar really is toxic, then it is proper to regulate it. But first you have to educate people and convince them its toxic. Otherwise the backlash would be huge. Ski Cyn Yes. Cost to society for the increasing obesity in children with all of its health costs is a burden to our country's productivity that, like tobacco, should be taxed. Additionally, need to eliminate the govt. subsidies for growing foodstuffs like corn. Alfred Jauciasn yes as that would curb consumption camille_martina@urmc.rochester.edu yes, because in too much sugar has detrimental health implications. We were not meant to consume this much (hidden sugars in processed foods). Lynn Becky No I would not. People are going to consume sugar regardless of cost. We can not tell people what to do. If they choose to be unhealthy knowing that excess sugar is an inflammatory that is their problem. We cannot control other people. Gary Yes. It is something that needs to be addressed. We have not done a good job of addressing it ourselves. One part is consumer action, another part is gentle persuasion to make better choices. There are alternatives to high sugar foods, they just are not as available or cheap as high sugared foods. Ivan Tsoi If it is taxed like alcohol and tobacco in Singapore, yes. Phil Thompson No. It is disproportionate. It also unscientific, if bread and sugar have the same glycaemic index where's the case for picking on sugars rather than starches - which are glucose polymers. Edna Probably not. The problem isn't isolated to sugar but to the entire "processed white food" category. It would be too tricky to tax. Regulation, however..... çasdfa pfv Yes. Marissa DeMichele I would not support tax on added sugar because it's not up to anyone else but myself what I put in my body. If someone wants to abuse sugar consumption through various foods and drinks to lead to obesity and diabetes, I should not be penalized if I want to treat myself every once in a while. I take care of my health by watching what I eat, but there's already enough taxes on things and this definitely doesn't need to be added to that list. Stephen D Yes, most consumer goods should be taxed at roughly the same rate. Just because something is taxed does not mean consumers have no choice. Janice No, I do not support a national tax on sugar. It is just another way for my personal life to be controlled by people who do not know my personal needs and requirements, and generally do not care about my personal needs and requirements. This is a non-issue that is being used to enhance political and social control. Jeanette King Yes. Sugar does not need to be added to foods, and it creates so many costly health concerns. James Gaidis No. Taxes on food, in the name of directing behavior, are an overreach of government regulation.

This article is an example of chemistry wrapped up by ideologues. Lenore Yes Mary F No, too much regulation and too much work to regulate. William P. King Yes, provided the connection to health issues is developed as with smoking and the revenues used appropriately using the experience with tobacco product taxes. Megan Yes - because I never drink soda, so it wouldn't affect me. And it would promote people to buy less sugar and promote businesses to make more healthy alternatives. Tulika Dalavoy yes. National tax will discourage purchase of foods/beverages with high added sugars, but consumers will still have access to it. Better than outright ban. Thomas Sun No. Tax should not be used to regulate how people eat their food. We have enough taxes to bear. Tax on added sugar won't do any good to anyone.

Individual control is the best way to deal with the overconsumption of sugar. Michael Zviely Yes Ron No, this whole flap about added sugar is pure hype! The government is already far too intrusive in our lives. We need to stop all this nonsensical over-taxing and over-regulation and simply behave as responsible adults. We should responsibly limit our sugar intake to a reasonable level! Sugar is fine, in moderation. John No. Let the market decide what it wants. Shawn Only if the tax is levied against the manufacturer, not the consumer. It is very difficult to find any foods, other than fresh produce or fresh meats that do not have added sugars or artificial sweeteners. Consumers have no idea what's in most of the foods they eat, and those that do have a hard time finding good options. Motivate the manufacturers to put out better options. Grant E DuBois No; At least 2 reasons why not......1) The tax would likely have no effect on consumption of added sugar by consumers; and 2) There are examples after examples of tax revenues being collected by the government and not being used for the intended purpose. F. Warren Yes Jim Lang No, if you start taxing the added sugar foods, ALL foods pricing will go up. We have the cheapest food in the world and the main reason is the effective cost to produce the sugars. People need to understand their choices and make them appropriately. We don't need more government deciding for us. Barbara Charton No. This is consumer choice. One can regulate what a child does but doing this to adults (who are presumed sentient) is outrageous. Mike L Absolutely NOT. Government intervention is not the solution -- people must want to change for themselves. The responsibility is for parents to educate their children, and raise them to recognize the importance of good health. Michael McHenry No. As we can see from the articles glycemic indexes plenty of every day foods have indexes higher than sucrose and HFC. Lets tax the potato while were at it. Lustig is not mainstream in his thinking. Sugar is not toxic thats absurd on its face. Food in America is cheap and people eat too much and exercise too little. Alex Yokochi Yes. Excess free sugar promotes various diseases, primarily amongst older and/or lower socio-economic groups, and the costs are therefore borne by society in general. Wolfgang Gunther This whole campaign is an appalling, pseudoscientific proposal. Next, should we have a tax on French Fries, or on breathing air? Dirk Vander Ende No. Prohibition doesn't work! Any effort to tax or regulate a substance will have unintended consequences. Tax sugar and you'll create a black market for it. Or you'll drive people to use other "sugary" substances, or fake sugar substitutes, with unknown medical consequences. Rather than tax or regulate, educate! Harvey F Carroll Yes. It would increase revenue and decrease long-term medical costs. A win-win. Geoff Patton No Janis Yes. It's better to discourage people through higher prices than try to ban sugar altogether. We could use the revenue for diabetes research and treatment. Gabriela de la Torre Yes. That way the products would be more expensive and, hopefully, people would take a warning about it, and probably would cut down sugar consumption. And, companies would do something to offer products without added sugar. Mike Kerner No tax on sugar. The primary role of a tax is, and should be, to raise revenue necessary for legitimate government functions. History has shown that the use of taxation as an economic or social incentive or disincentive leads to both economic and social distortions. Robert Buntrock No. The amount of "added" sugar is too difficult to determine and is best handled by labeling. Charles Heimerdinger No, because this will just empower an already too powerful central government even more. In addition, this kind of tax is just more wealth redistribution which is inequitable and confiscatory. Moshe Einav No. I would assert however for a healthy substitute for sugar that will be affordable. I didn't stop smoking because of cost, but due to being convinced that it is bad for my health. Todd It depends. It would seem to fall in the "sin tax" category (like alcohol and tobacco) and to the extent the government would consider taxing sugar and reducing taxes on other things I'd be open to the idea. But the costs of implementation would also need to be considered, and might be too daunting. Robert Whitmarsh Yes. Seems likes a progressive idea that could improve health and raise revenue to support research and education around this issue. Phil Marsh Yes. The use of added sugar. 1. Increases difficulty with controlling sugar consumption for most people. 2. Imposes costs that extend beyond the person consuming excessive sugar - externalities. These costs need to be borne by those who wish to consume sugar. However, sugar purchased alone should not be taxed extra - only sugar added to foods. The above should apply to sodium as well Cricha Yes. Sugar clearly high-jacks the brains of many like a drug, causing hard to control cravings, changing the way we think and act....and innocent children should be protected from its addictive and health damaging effects. Thomas I would not. As unhealthy as it is, sugar is still a food. Tim R. No. Doesn't make sense to subsidize sugar and HFCS production, then tax it. Just stop subsidizing it, or reduce subsidies.



Do you think sugar should be regulated like alcohol or a drug?

Gordon Aubrecht That seems impracticable to me. Laurel No. Just hit the consumer in the pocketbook. Casey Hinds Like other substances that are harmful and addictive, we should be regulating the marketing of it to children. KC No. But insurance companies can put on higher premiums on those who consume too much. Jessica No, becasue it is not a drug. It does not produce the adverse effects which occur when taking drugs. I do believe that a person can become addicted to sugar but the same can be said for steak or carrots or water. People can have addictions to anything they consume. This brings me back to self control. If you realize it is out of your control you have the ability to ask for help. See a dietian if you need assistance in adjusting your diet to consume less sugar. This is in no way the same as going to rehab for drug addiction. What sugar does to your body is no where near what drugs do to your body. What about people who put ketchup on everything? Is that going to be regulated like a drug? What about basil or garlic? Regulation of sugar as a drug will bring a lot more to the debate table than is necessary. Marie Clements Yes, it should be regulated. It obviously harms people when it is consumed. It is not a naturally occurring product in nature, except for honey. We should be eating real food, not food-like substances. Richard Fedder No. Same reason as above. Plus our regulation of "drugs" aside from alcohol is completely irrational and counter-productive. If we don't know how to regulate marijuana, how can we handle sugar. Ski Cyn No. This would be over-regulation. What is needed is better food labeling to discern how much 'Added sugar' v 'Inherent sugar' is in foods. Alfred Jauciasn no, that would just add another layer of bureaucracy camille_martina@urmc.rochester.edu yes Lynn Becky No, that is ridiculous. Alcohol and drugs cause people to become impaired in their thought process. Their actions when impaired can kill others. The person who has consumed sugar isn't going be impaired to the point of killing some one. Again, people need to take responsibility for their own health, we CAN NOT legislate good health into being. Gary Yes. It was in WWII and people survived somehow without it. It was rationed at "On May 5, 1942, each person in the United States received a copy of War Ration Book One, good for a 56-week supply of sugar. Initially, each stamp was good for one pound of sugar and could be used over a specified two-week period. Later on, as other items such as coffee and shoes were rationed, each stamp became good for two pounds of sugar over a four-week period. " from http://www.sarahsundin.com/make-it-do-sugar-rationing-in-world-war-ii-2/. Or one lb every 2 weeks or 26 lbs/year. Today we average >100 lbs/year (http://www.dhhs.state.nh.us/dphs/nhp/adults/documents/sugar.pdf). We can do with a lot less sugar and still be fine. It is said that over 50% of our sugar consumption is from soft drinks/flavored waters Ivan Tsoi No, that type of regulation seems quite extreme. Phil Thompson No, there is no evidence of direct harm in a dose-dependent manner and no credible evidence of addiction. Human behaviours (eg violence, judgment etc) are not affected by sugar. Edna Yes. Sugar is addictive to many people. çasdfa pfv No. Marissa DeMichele After studying Forensic Toxicology in school, I've learned and heard a lot about regulated drugs and alcohol. To consider sugar a "drug" or "addictive" is ludicrous. Over consumption of sugar affects no one other than that person; if someone wants to ruin their health by eating too much sugar for their body to handle then that's their prerogative. There is no physical dependence when sugar is consumed, or side effects when it is not consumed, unlike any of the Schedule I drugs listed. Are we going to start throwing people in jail who have eaten more then 6-9 teaspoons of sugar a day? I think it's a little more important to catch real criminals and just educate the public about healthy life choices and diet options than to punish people for making a personal choice in food consumption. Stephen D No. Janice No, I do not think that sugar should be regulated. It is just another way for my personal life to be controlled by people who do not understand nutrition or medicine, and certainly do not really care about my health or welfare. We certainly do not need more government intrusion into our lives. Jeanette King Yes. It is addictive like alcohol and drugs. James Gaidis No. Sugar has been in our diet for centuries without harm. Anything that has an effect can be used properly or improperly. Sugar is a food. Overeat to your own disadvantage. Lenore yes Mary F No William P. King Only if the results of research (ideally funded by sugar tax revenues) substantiate the need to do so. Megan This seems like it could be too harsh. I would just stop subsidizing corn to drive up the price of corn syrup. Tulika Dalavoy no Thomas Sun No, no, no. Don't we have enough regulations? Michael Zviely Yes Ron No way! This concept is way over the top! John No. Let the market decide what it wants. Shawn Hmm, because regulations work so well . . . . Grant E DuBois No; People must take responsibility for their own health and I think a way to do it is to have them pay higher health insurance costs for engaging in unhealthy behaviors. BMI is not a perfect metric, but health insurance premiums paid by individuals could be BMI dependent. Certainly automobile insurance works this way; if you have a lot of moving violations and accidents, you pay......other people are not compelled to pay for your bad behavior. F. Warren Yes Jim Lang No, again this is more government where government is not needed. Barbara Charton No. This is nvasive. Mike L Absolutely NOT. How well has our "war on drugs" worked for keeping drugs off the streets? The responsibility is for parents to educate their children, and raise them to recognize the importance of good health. Michael McHenry No. You would need to regulate the potato, rice, white bread, etc Alex Yokochi Yes. Added fructose in particular should be more tightly regulated. Wolfgang Gunther Crap! What a great scaremongering article! Let's be a touch more logical. So sugar has been bad for generations of people. Except that taking out calories by replacing sugar with artificial sweeteners in soft drinks seems to have made no difference. Doesn't that squarely point at getting the fattening effect from another soft drink ingredient? Like phosphoric acid? Just do two Google searches and to hint at the effective mechanism: first the tissues swell a little with every phosphate-containing soft drink, then the body fills the new interstitial spaces with fat cells. The obvious study would be a long-term comparison of weight gain after soft drinks with only phosphate (Colas) or only citrate (like Sprite). The closest I have found is a study of bone density (1) that probably explains why hog fattening benefits from feeding calcium phosphate.

(1) Tucker KL, Morita K, Hannan M, Qiao N, Cupples LA, Kiel DP. Colas, but not other carbonated beverages, are associated with low bone mineral density in older women: The Framingham Osteoporosis Study. Am J Clin Nutr. 2006;84:936-42. Dirk Vander Ende Absolutely not! See above. Harvey F Carroll No. Education is the best solution. What should be made clear when quoting "experts" on the dangers (or safety) of sugar is to also state conflict of interests. Where do they get their research funding? Geoff Patton No Janis There should be some regulations, like what can be marketed to children, the sugar content of school lunches, etc. Mainly, we need to educate people so they can make better choices. Gabriela de la Torre Yes. It's as harmfull as alcohol, but people don't know. Mike Kerner Sugar should not be regulated. Robert Buntrock No. No valid comparison. misconceptions abound including the flagrant misuse of "toxic". Charles Heimerdinger No, because it is an essential nutrient. Moshe Einav No. I believe that regulations should be enforced only at cases where a person might cause damage or intimidation to others. Don't know of any sugar consumer doing that because of his/her uptake. Todd Meaning what exactly? 18 and over (like alcohol)? An outright ban (like controlled drugs)? I wouldn't support either of those. Robert Whitmarsh No. Phil Marsh No. Taxes are the fair and sufficient way to control sugar. Regulations also impose extra costs due to extra requirement for enforcement. Cricha yes. It is a drug. Thomas Absolutely not. It isn't a narcotic and the government does not have the right to regulate it. Tim R. NO!



Should food and beverages with added sugar be given health warning labels like alcohol and tobacco?

Gordon Aubrecht That seems doable. Whether it would help? ... Laurel Yes. but I doubt people will read them. Casey Hinds Yes and the sooner, the better. KC Yes. But so should juice beverages which are nearly all sugar. Jessica No. Sugar is not a drug. It is absolutely not the same and therefore should not be treated the same. It is nutritional and should be listed in nutrition facts. If people are overdosing on sugar they will get fat and increase their chances of diabetes, not die. (Again, self control. Also, I realize people can die from diabetes but if you have your hands on that much sugar you are probably also seeing a doctor regularly which would prevent such a death.) Sugar does not degrade a body or mind as a drug or alcohol does. Marie Clements Yes. Warning to the consumer, beware later consequences. Include 100% fruit juices also. Fruits contain many healthy benefits. Fruit juice is just another name for refined sugar. Richard Fedder Yes.

This seems to me the right approach. Everyone buys food. The labels will educate people about the toxic nature of sugar (if it is toxic as claimed). Remember, labels must be transparent and accurate. Ski Cyn Yes, If there are evidence-based studies (like Lustig's) that can link consumption of various sweetners to bad health outcomes, or studies in rats/mice. Alfred Jauciasn yes because too many people are mis/malinformed camille_martina@urmc.rochester.edu Yes, if it exceeds a certain limit or percentage of the entire food product or drink. Lenore yes Mary F yes Lynn Becky I would be in favor of warning labels on food and beverages. The purchaser than has no excuse, they have been warned. Either heed the warning or suffer the consequences. Gary Yes Ivan Tsoi Yes, especially if one serving meets/exceeds the recommended daily consumption. Phil Thompson No, because there is no demonstrable health problem due to "added sugars" compared to any other sugars, or any other carbohydrate in normal doses as part of a mixed diet. Edna Yes. çasdfa pfv Yes. Marissa DeMichele Personally, I believe sugar is sugar; if it's bleached sugar or honey or sugar in the raw or brown sugar...it's still sugar. Eating a tablespoon of "added" sugar seems like it would be the same as taking a spoonful of honey from a comb. We're in a day in age where majority of the public has been sucked into learning about every new diet under the sun and what foods to avoid and what food are essential; people are aware that sugar leads to obesity and diabetes when not consumed in moderation. There doesn't need to be a warning because there has never been a need for a warning. People are obsessed with eating healthy, and maybe we should be counseling them that sugar is an essential part of our metabolism, it just has to be monitored. Stephen D yes. Janice No, I do not think that sugar requires a health warning label, nor do I think that such a label makes any difference on things such as alcohol and tobacco. Sugar does not cause any medical conditions. It can be a problem for some people who have certain conditions, but that doesn't mean that we should all be punished with higher prices and inconvenience, just for the sake of a few people that already understand the connection between their conditions and what they eat or drink. Jeanette King Yes. Sugar is known to cause many specific diseases. James Gaidis No. There is enough publicity given to the caloric value of sugar for people to decide for themselves. Next, you'll be going after M&Ms. Lenore Yes Mary F Yes William P. King Yes. I believe the experience with tobacco has shown this to be an effective approach. Megan No, people aren't stupid. Sugar should just be limited to reasonable amounts. Tulika Dalavoy yes Thomas Sun There could be a reminder of the right amount daily intake of sugar. Michael Zviely Yes Ron No. The sugar industry would fight this "tooth and nail." John No. Let the market decide what it wants. Shawn Absolutely. It is appalling that there is so much added sugar in foods, and I firmly believe that manufacturers are deliberately misleading consumers by being able to list added sugar under so many chemical names. Also, while it's great that nutrition labels include total sugar per serving, it's misleading not to specify how much is naturally-occurring (as carbohydrates in whole grains, fructose in raisings, etc) vs. added refined sugars. Artificial sweeteners need to be included, as well. Grant E DuBois No; consumers already know that they need to control their caloric intake. The issue is maintenance of a healthy body weight. People w/ high BMIs have an excessive number of medical problems. And today, everyone has to pay for their bad choices in eating behavior. If their health insurance premiums were tied to their BMIs, or perhaps body fat levels, I think we would see more people try to control their body weight......and thereby positively affect their health. F. Warren Yes Jim Lang No, if you are going to start warning/disclaimer labeling, then it needs to be consistent among all foods. Eating too many carbs or red meat can have similar adverse affects as sugar does. Barbara Charton No. One cannot suffer acute poisoning from an excess. Mike L No, labels are not effective and represent an additional burden on industry. The government can mandate all the warning labels they want, but consumers still buy tobacco and alcohol. Michael McHenry No. Again the potato, etc would need labeling too Alex Yokochi Yes. See answer above, in particular for foods containing added fructose. Wolfgang Gunther No, they should not. We should guard against people making such proposal. Dirk Vander Ende Yes. This is reasonable and fully in keeping with proper government roles in educating and protecting the public from dishonest marketing practices. Inform, educate, let people decide for themselves. Harvey F Carroll Yes. Can't hurt and may help. Geoff Patton No Janis Yes. Gabriela de la Torre YES! Specially thinking of our kids! Mike Kerner No warning label. We risk credibility by applying warning labels to everything. Robert Buntrock No, for similar reasons outlined in other responses. Charles Heimerdinger I'm really getting fed up with the federal government that has become way too involved in all aspects of my life so no. Moshe Einav Yes. Education at any level should be the way to change people behavior. Todd Probably not. The costs of implementation and enforcement would need to be considered. For something like alcohol and tobacco, it would not surprise me if the labels have absolutely no value now (people already feel informed enough about these things and aren't going to be swayed by a label). To the extent that new information is out about added sugar, I think that just a label identifying added sugar might be enough. Robert Whitmarsh No, but nutrituonal and calorix values should be continued. Phil Marsh No. Only the density of sugar % weight and calories in the food should be listed so the consumer can chose wisely. Sugar % Tax should be imposed proportional to the % added sugar by weight. % sugar calories should be listed for TOTAL sugar content both added and "natural". Cricha Yes. Thomas This would be reasonable and consumers should have the facts on what they are consuming. Tim R. No. People can read the labels that already tell them that products contain added sugar.

