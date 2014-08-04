Dallas National Meeting Committee Reports

Committees that met during the spring 2014 ACS national meeting in Dallas discussed some intriguing and important topics, including the imminent launch of the society’s American Association of Chemistry Teachers; the popular success of the new “Reactions” video series about the chemistry in everyday life, which has already garnered more than a half-million views; a new Task Force for Safety Education Guidelines; and proposed revisions to the definitions of the mole and the kilogram. Visit http://cenm.ag/dallasreport to read the committees’ official reports.
