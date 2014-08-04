Fluorine Conference Call For Papers

You are cordially invited to submit an abstract for the 22nd biennial Winter Fluorine Conference. Sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, the meeting will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla., Jan. 11–16, 2015.
The conference will feature invited oral presentations as well as contributed papers and posters by fluorine chemists. This conference provides a forum to discuss progress in modern fluorine chemistry including new developments in inorganic, organic, physical, and medicinal and biological chemistry.
Abstracts may be submitted online until midnight EDT on Oct. 24, 2014.
Advance registration for the 22nd Winter Fluorine Conference will remain open through Dec. 12, 2014. Regular registration will continue through the last day of the meeting.
Reservations for conference housing will open on Aug. 12, 2014. Details about the meeting can be found at http://fluorine.sites.acs.org/22ndwfc.htm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter