France’s Arkema Opens Texas Acrylic Plant

Arkema has opened a new plant at its Clear Lake site in Pasadena, Texas, to produce methyl acrylate, which is used to make engineering and water treatment polymers. The plant, with a capacity of 45,000 metric tons per year, marks the last phase of a $110 million investment by the French firm in Clear Lake and Bayport, Texas, that included the addition of 2-ethyl hexyl acrylate and acrylic acid capacity over the past two years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter