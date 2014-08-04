Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Getting To The Core In One Step

Drug Discovery: Single-step annulation could ease access to key natural-product analogs

by Stu Borman
August 4, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A family of natural products called polyprenylated acylphloroglucinols (PPAPs) may not have a euphonious name, but they have been found to have promising biological effects, including anticancer and antidepressant properties. The drug discovery community would love to be able to evaluate close relatives of PPAPs, but they haven’t been able to do so because the naturally occurring substances and their analogs have been difficult to make synthetically.

Now researchers have made an end run around that problem by synthesizing the core structure of PPAPs in a single step. The core structure can be decorated with diverse functional groups to conveniently make a wide range of PPAP analogs for drug discovery.

Scores of PPAP natural products have been isolated over the years from a variety of plant sources. The most well-known PPAP is hyperforin, the primary active ingredient in the antidepressant medicinal herb St. John’s wort. The biological activities of PPAPs spring from their complex core, a bicyclic structure with three keto groups, three quaternary carbon centers, and several side chains.

A number of PPAP total syntheses have been developed. Some are more efficient than others, but they are all fairly lengthy processes, and the natural products are not easy to derivatize to study variations on the basic structure. So PPAP total synthesis has not been practical for medicinal chemistry use.

Exemplifying the maxim “less is more,” John A. Porco Jr. and coworkers Alexander J. Grenning and Jonathan H. Boyce at Boston University have devised a technique called “dearomative conjunctive allylic annulation” to produce the PPAP core structure in one step (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja5060302). A provisional patent on the technique has been filed.

The method uses palladium catalysis to react aromatic desoxyhumulone substrates with a “conjunctive” (bond-forming) reagent to create a new ring, forming the PPAP bicyclic core structure. It yields grams of material, and the product can be diversified for drug testing.

The technique “represents a significant advance in the systematic, practical, and rapid production of a large array of PPAP analogs,” comments PPAP-synthesis specialist David Yu-Kai Chen of Seoul National University, in South Korea. It “will facilitate more in-depth investigations and understanding of PPAPs, both chemically and more importantly as potential therapeutic agents.”

The core structure’s potential as a building block for medicinal chemistry makes the study a breakthrough in the field, says another PPAP expert, Bernd J. Plietker of the University of Stuttgart, in Germany. “I would like to have had the same idea, but I didn’t, so I have to give John Porco the credit.”

A reaction scheme showing the synthesis of a PPAP core.
Palladium-catalyzed reaction combines desoxyhumulone substrate and bond-forming “conjunctive” reagent to form the core structure of PPAPs such as hyperforin (top), the active ingredient in St. John’s wort.
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to make canataxpropellane in 26 steps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asymmetric difluorination of alkenes achieved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Complex Ring Systems Made Quick And Easy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE