Lyondell Readies Polyethylene Route

LyondellBasell Industries plans to build a high-density polyethylene plant by the end of 2017 that uses a new, internally developed, low-pressure technology. The facility will have about 1 billion lb per year of capacity. During a recent conference call with analysts, CEO James L. Gallogly said Lyondell will also license the technology. According to Gallogly, the new process will “add another leg to our technology stool,” which he said includes leading positions in polypropylene and high-pressure, low-density polyethylene.
