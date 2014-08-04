M&G Advances China Biorefinery

M&G Chemicals has advanced plans to build what it says will be the world’s largest cellulosic ethanol refinery. The company has formed a joint venture with China’s Anhui Guozhen in which it will hold a 70% stake. The partners plan to spend about $325 million to build a plant in China’s Anhui province that converts up to 1.3 million metric tons per year of agricultural residue into ethanol, glycols, and by-products such as lignin. M&G opened a smaller cellulosic ethanol plant in Crescentino, Italy, last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter