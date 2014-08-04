Novartis Files For Biosimilar In U.S.

Novartis’s generic drug business Sandoz is seeking FDA approval of a copycat version of Amgen’s white-blood-cell-stimulant drug Neupogen (filgrastim). In 2013, Amgen’s combined sales of Neupogen and a longer-lasting version called Neulasta were $5.8 billion. Novartis says it is the first company to file for review under the biosimilars regulatory pathway created in the Biologics Price Competition & Innovation Act of 2009. FDA’s acceptance of the filing “represents a significant step toward making high-quality biologics more accessible in the U.S.,” says Mark A. McCamish, head of biopharmaceutical and oncology injectables development at Sandoz. The company already sells a version of filgrastim, under the name Zarzio, in more than 40 countries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter