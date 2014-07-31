Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Promoting Better Academic Lab Safety Culture

Core Value: Studies suggest ways to support safe research practices

by Jyllian Kemsley
July 31, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

NRC Recommendations

 

1. Institution leaders must actively demonstrate that safety is a core value.

2. Leaders should include fostering a positive safety culture in criteria for faculty promotion, tenure, and salary decisions.

3. Leaders should consider what research can be done safely, given resources available.

4. Institutions should have comprehensive risk-management plans for lab safety.

5. Department chairs and principal investigators (PIs) should use engagement strategies and institutional support to promote a strong safety culture.

6. Department chairs should promote robust safety collaborations among PIs, researchers, and safety professionals.

7. ACS and other organizations should establish and maintain an incident and near-miss reporting system.

8. Researchers should incorporate hazard analysis into lab notebooks and research processes.

9. Department chairs and PIs should develop lab-centric activities to complement other safety training.

Two new reports from the National Research Council (NRC) and Stanford University offer guidance to the chemistry community for how to improve the safety culture in academic laboratories.

The NRC project looked at current safety practices and attitudes in academic chemistry labs; behavioral science; and safety experience in aviation, health care, industrial research facilities, and the nuclear industry. The resulting report has recommendations for how institutions can better integrate safety into research practices.

“I think that all of us who study a discipline for our whole lives tend to think that our discipline is unique in so many different respects,” says H. Holden Thorp, the NRC committee chair and provost at Washington University in St. Louis. Nevertheless, experience in other fields can help chemists address potential hazards in research labs, says Thorp, who is also a chemistry professor.

The American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, helped sponsor the NRC study. The report is available at bit.ly/NASreport.

The Stanford report—an internal study intended to assess the institution’s current safety culture—provides recommendations for how to improve that culture.

The Stanford project included open meetings with stakeholders, comments submitted online, a survey, and detailed interviews with researchers. The lab research community tends to be very data-driven, so it was important to have a robust assessment, says Robert M. Waymouth, one of three cochairs of the project and a professor of chemistry. The Stanford report, reviewed by C&EN, will be available at ehs.stanford.edu.

Both studies outline the importance of different roles and leadership in various groups: administrators, principal investigators, bench researchers, and safety professionals. Defining safety roles will help institutions stress the importance of accountability across the board, says Mary Beth C. Koza, director of the environment, health, and safety department at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

The reports “do a great job of condensing the current situation and describing where we want to go,” says John B. Asbury, a chemistry professor at Pennsylvania State University who has been leading an effort to improve safety in his department. “The path to get there is less clear. We really need to have a discussion of best practices that people have found for getting there.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS launches webinar series on improving the culture of chemistry
The University of Utah’s lab safety system is ‘broken,’ audit says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leading the chemical safety landscape

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE