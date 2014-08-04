Roche And AmorChem In Rare Disease Pact

Roche has teamed with the Montreal-based life sciences venture capital firm AmorChem to develop small molecules to treat myotonic muscular dystrophy type 1, a rare degenerative disease. Using technology developed in the labs of University of Montreal biochemist Pascal Chartrand, the partners hope to find compounds that can fix the underlying genetic defect that causes myotonic dystrophy. Roche has an option to license any compounds developed in the pact. It will also provide support for Chartrand’s labs and AmorChem’s medicinal chemistry incubator, NuChem Therapeutics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter