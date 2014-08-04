Solvay Sulfuric Unit Goes To Private Firm

Solvay has agreed to sell its sulfuric acid business to the private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors in a transaction that values the business at $890 million. The business, Eco Services, produces and recycles sulfuric acid, the largest-volume chemical in the U.S. It operates six facilities in the U.S. and had sales last year of close to $400 million. Solvay announced in February that it might divest Eco Services. CCMP, based in New York City, was previously an investor in the chemical makers PQ Corp. and Kraton Performance Polymers.
