ACS 2015 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2015. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2015. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 24, 2015, in conjunction with the 249th ACS National Meeting in Denver.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by Pearson Education, Victoria M. Williamson, Texas A&M University.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, John Frye, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Todd Werpy, Archer Daniels Midland; and Alan Zacher, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, David A. Case, Rutgers University.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology, sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Science & Technology, and Environmental Science & Technology Letters, Paul B. Shepson, Purdue University.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, ­Jotham W. Coe, Pfizer.

ACS Award for Creative Research & Applications of Iodine Chemistry, sponsored by SQM S.A., Karl O. Christe, University of Southern California.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the Juhua Group Technology Center (China), Véronique Gouverneur, University of Oxford.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, F. Dean Toste, University of California, Berkeley.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Kim R. Dunbar, Texas A&M University.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Catherine H. Middlecamp, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, E. Ann Nalley, Cameron University.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, George C. Shields, Bucknell University.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Ryan Gaston, James R. Keenihan, Abhijit A. Namjoshi, Stephen Pisklak, and Jason A. Reese, Dow Chemical.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, John R. Yates III, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Geoffrey W. Coates, Cornell University.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by Sigma-Aldrich/Supelco, Milton T. W. Hearn, Monash University.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive Co., Paul S. Weiss, University of California, Los Angeles.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management and the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Thomas J. Colacot, Johnson Matthey.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, John T. Groves, Princeton University.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, William J. Evans, University of California, Irvine.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Nikos Hadjichristidis, King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, Thuwal, Saudi Arabia.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Adam E. Cohen, Harvard University.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology, sponsored by Waters Corp., Richard D. Noble, University of Colorado, Boulder.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Mark E. Thompson, University of Southern California.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by ACS, Mark S. Gordon, Iowa State University.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS, Cynthia K. Larive, University of California, Riverside.

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc., Larry E. Overman, University of California, Irvine.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Michael A. Marletta, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Christopher P. Austin, National Institiutes of Health.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Eric T. Kool, Stanford University.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Gary A. Molander, University of Pennsylvania.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jenelle L. Ball, Chico High School, California.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Paul A. Wender, Stanford University.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Michelle Chang, University of California, Berkeley; Debbie C. Crans, Colorado State University, Fort Collins; Antonio M. Echavarren, Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia and Autonomous University of Madrid, Spain; Ben L. Feringa, University of Groningen, in the Netherlands; Miguel A. Garcia-Garibay, UC Los Angeles; Neil K. Garg, UC Los Angeles; Chuan He, University of Chicago; Kenichiro Itami, Nagoya University, in Japan; Kenneth M. Nicholas, University of Oklahoma; Richmond Sarpong, UC Berkeley.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Jin-Quan Yu, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Jaqueline L. Kiplinger, Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Xiaoliang Sunney Xie, Harvard University.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp., Hilkka I. Kenttämaa, Purdue University.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Angela K. Wilson, University of North Texas.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS, Deborah L. Blum, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Harry Gray Award Endowment, Emily A. Weiss, Northwestern University.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan, Thomas R. Hoye, University of Minnesota.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, Terry L. Brewer, Brewer Science Inc.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Ruth R. Wexler, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Mark Maroncelli, Pennsylvania State University.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Joseph R. Zoeller, Eastman Chemical.

Nakanishi Prize, sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment, Fred W. McLafferty, Cornell University.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials, Denis Malyshev (student) and Floyd Romesberg (preceptor), Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Charles L. Perrin, University of California, San Diego.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Jingguang G. Chen, Columbia University.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award, sponsored by ACS, Paul H. L. Walter, Skidmore ­College.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, sponsored by Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education, I. Dwaine Eubanks, Clemson University.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS, Jacqueline K. Barton, California Institute of Technology.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Heino Nitsche (deceased), University of California, Berkeley.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Maurice Brookhart, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

George & Christine Sosnovsky Award for Cancer Research, sponsored by the George & Christine Sosnovsky Endowment Fund, Christopher Leamon, Endocyte Inc.; Philip Low, Purdue University; Joseph Reddy, Endocyte; and Iontcho R. Vlahov (retired), Endocyte.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, R. J. Dwayne Miller, Max Planck Institute for the Structure & Dynamics of Matter, Hamburg, Germany, and University of Toronto.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology, sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Shaul Mukamel, University of California, Irvine.