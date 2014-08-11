100 Years Of X-ray Crystallography

August 11, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 32
Structures that changed chemistry
Cheap gas and strong demand forge a petrochemical partnership between the U.S. and China
A late economic thaw reinvigorates demand as executives turn attention to restructuring
Doctors aim to treat pregnancy complications by better understanding this mysterious organ
Big biotech firms outshone traditional drugmakers in the first half of 2014
Three-dimensional chips are gaining interest from regulators for use in drug safety and chemical assessments
Comparison of ultra-high-temperature sterilized milks finds more markers of chemical deterioration in lactose-free products