August 11, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 32

Structures that changed chemistry

Volume 92 | Issue 32
Biological Chemistry

100 Years Of X-ray Crystallography

The U.S. Methanol Building Boom

Cheap gas and strong demand forge a petrochemical partnership between the U.S. and China

A Rising Tide Lifts First-Half Chemical Earnings

A late economic thaw reinvigorates demand as executives turn attention to restructuring

  • Environment

    The Human Placenta Project

    Doctors aim to treat pregnancy complications by better understanding this mysterious organ

  • Business

    Biotechs Beat Pharma In First-Half Earnings

    Big biotech firms outshone traditional drugmakers in the first half of 2014

  • Business

    Devices Mimic Human Organs

    Three-dimensional chips are gaining interest from regulators for use in drug safety and chemical assessments

Science Concentrates

Business

Lactose-Free Milk Is More Prone To Long-Term Souring

Comparison of ultra-high-temperature sterilized milks finds more markers of chemical deterioration in lactose-free products

Business & Policy Concentrates

