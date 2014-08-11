Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Amount Of Mercury In Oceans Rises

by Cheryl Hogue
August 11, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Surface waters of the world’s oceans contain nearly three times as much mercury as they did at the start of the Industrial Revolution, says a team of international researchers. The team, led by marine chemist Carl H. Lamborg of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, analyzed water samples collected at various depths from the Atlantic, Pacific, Southern, and Arctic oceans. The researchers report that ocean waters shallower than 1,000 meters deep show a 2.6 times increase in their amount of mercury since preindustrial times (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13563). Over the same time, the quantity of mercury in the world’s oceans as a whole has doubled, they report. They suggest follow-up studies to determine the extent to which methyl mercury concentrations in fish have changed since the rise of industrialization and might change in the future given that mercury releases caused by human activities continue to grow. The widespread burning of coal, which contains trace levels of mercury, is largely responsible for the increasing emissions of the neurotoxic metal. Mining operations also release mercury.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury finds a long-term home in marine ooze﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New details on mercury’s route to the Arctic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Global CO2 Breaches 400 PPM

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE