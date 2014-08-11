Applicants Sought for Senior Scientist Mentor Program

The Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation seeks applicants for its Senior Scientist Mentor Program, which supports emeritus faculty who maintain active research programs with undergraduates in the chemical sciences. The program provides an award of $20,000 over two years for undergraduate stipends and modest research support. The application deadline is Sept. 8. For more information, visit www.dreyfus.org.
