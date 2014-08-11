Award for Women Chemists Available

Applicants are sought for the biennial Marion Milligan Mason Award for Women in the Chemical Sciences. Three grants of $50,000 each will be provided to women researchers engaged in basic research in the chemical sciences. Awards are for women who are starting their academic research careers. In addition to research funding, the program will provide leadership development and mentoring opportunities.
Applicants must have a full-time, career-track appointment. More than one applicant from the same institution can apply for this award, provided that each application is scientifically distinct. Proposals are due by Sept. 15 and should be submitted at https://masonaward.aaas.org.
