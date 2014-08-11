Bristol-Myers Seeks Academic Access

Bristol-Myers Squibb has formed an alliance with Boston-based Allied Minds aimed at tapping research and preclinical drug development from U.S. universities. Eight-year-old Allied Minds works with 33 U.S. universities to form companies based on academia-invented technology. Under the agreement, BMS and Allied Minds have created Allied-Bristol Life Sciences to work with university researchers on forming drug discovery companies. BMS will have the option to acquire successful firms from Allied-Bristol.
