Carbogen Amcis Adds High-Potency Plant

The Swiss fine chemicals firm Carbogen Amcis has agreed to take over a high-containment facility formerly managed by peptides specialist Bachem. The plant, in Vionnaz, Switzerland, opened in 2005 to manufacture highly potent pharmaceutical chemicals in quantities ranging from grams to kilograms. “We are facing a significant increase in the demand for high-potency services, spurred by the fast-paced growth of the antibody-drug conjugates market,” says Carbogen CEO Mark C. Griffiths.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter