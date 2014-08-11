China Blasts U.S. In Solar Trade Dispute

China is disputing a preliminary finding by the U.S. Department of Commerce that certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic products, used to manufacture solar panels, are being sold in the U.S. at less than fair value. On July 25, Commerce slapped duties on dozens of Chinese exporters and directed U.S. Customs & Border Protection to begin collecting cash deposits on imports from these firms. But an official with China’s Ministry of Commerce says the U.S. “ignored the facts” in reaching its decision. “The frequent adoption of trade remedies cannot resolve the U.S.’s solar industry development problems,” the official says. “We hope the U.S. can prudently handle this investigation, quickly end investigation procedures, and create a good environment for competition in the global solar industry.” Solar panels have been a source of ongoing trade friction among the U.S., China, and the European Union. Commerce expects to complete its investigation and make a final determination by Dec. 15.
