Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Danger From Microcystins In Toledo Water Unclear

Safety: Algal contaminants have varying toxicities

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 8, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AP
A bloom in Lake Erie of blue-green algae, which can produce liver toxins, made the water unfit to drink.
A hand holds up a nice tall glass of chunky, green slime.
Credit: AP
A bloom in Lake Erie of blue-green algae, which can produce liver toxins, made the water unfit to drink.

An academic lab on Aug. 7 released test results of water from Lake Erie that paint a more complicated, and possibly less toxic, picture of the potential health hazards from the presence of algal toxins in the tap water of Toledo, Ohio. Residents were ordered not to drink from their taps for several days.

On Aug. 1, the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant, which treats Toledo’s Lake Erie-based water supply, found elevated levels of microcystins, a class of more than 90 related compounds that are produced by blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, and which are highly toxic to the livers of humans and other animals﻿.

The situation prompted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to order the temporary tap water ban, which was lifted on Aug. 4.

But the true danger posed by the microcystin contamination remained unclear because scientists didn’t know exactly which microcystins were present, says Gregory L. Boyer, acting director of the Great Lakes Research Consortium. He notes that algae found in Lake Erie produce different microcystins with varying toxicities.

Without knowing which microcystins were involved, overall levels detected in Toledo tap water “say nothing about toxicity in humans,” Boyer points out.

[+]Enlarge
Microcystin-LR is the most common and most toxic of the microcystins. The two-letter nomenclature refers to the two amino acids, leucine and arginine, that distinguish it from other members of the class.
A line structure of microcystin-LR.
Microcystin-LR is the most common and most toxic of the microcystins. The two-letter nomenclature refers to the two amino acids, leucine and arginine, that distinguish it from other members of the class.

But now Boyer’s lab—which is independent of government labs—reports that samples taken on Aug. 4 of Lake Erie’s contaminated water contained 60–80% microcystin-LR, 10–25% microcystin-RR, and 5–15% microcystin-YR.

Microcystin-LR is considered to be the most toxic, microcystin-RR is half as toxic as the LR variant, and microcystin-YR is somewhere in between the two.

The World Health Organization’s recommended safe limit of microcystin in water of 1.045 µg per liter is based on the toxicity of microcystin-LR. The new results suggest that the actual toxicity to people in Toledo may have been overestimated.

On Aug. 1, prompted by the presence of a bloom of blue-green algae, the Toledo water facility performed tests that showed elevated mycrocystin levels. Continued daily testing showed levels that exceeded WHO’s recommendations, reaching 2.5 µg/L, according to a statement from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. But by Aug. 4, they were below 1.0 µg/L.

The tests use enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays and are not able to differentiate among microcystin variants. Instead, they report the presence of ADDA, an unusual amino acid present in all microcystins.

Other testing techniques, such as reversed-phase HPLC or Raman spectroscopy can separate different microcystins, but they are time and labor intensive. Boyer’s lab relied on an LC/MS screening method.

Microcystins are difficult to remove from water. They are cyclic peptides, which are stable even at high temperatures. Microcystins are even impervious to enzymatic degradation, Boyer says, because they contain unusual linkages that normal enzymes don’t recognize.

The recent contamination was mitigated by a number of factors, says Ohio EPA spokeswoman Heidi Griesmer. Weather conditions helped dilute the toxins, and the treatment facility added extra powdered activated carbon, alum, and chlorine to the water supply, she says.

The carbon powder readily adsorbs microcystins; alum causes any remaining algae to clump together and settle out of the water; and chlorine, along with sunlight, can oxidize an unsaturated double bond in ADDA, leading to chemical breakdown of the toxins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS in biosolids prompt lawsuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wetland microbe detoxifies PFAS contaminants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA releases draft safe daily dose for Chemours’s GenX chemical

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE