Europe’s Borealis To Use U.S. Ethane

Borealis has signed a 10-year agreement to purchase U.S. ethane for its ethylene cracker in Stenungsund, Sweden. The deal, with the oil and gas firm Antero Resources, calls for the raw material to be shipped on a semirefrigerated liquefied gas carrier now being built in China for the shipping firm Navigator Holdings. “We need to take advantage of the significant shift in ethane availability triggered by the U.S. shale gas boom,” says Borealis CEO Mark Garrett. Ineos and Versalis earlier disclosed plans to import ethane for their European petrochemical plants.
