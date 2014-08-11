Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Fine Chemicals: Transatlantic acquisition unites two major manufacturers of phosgene

by Rick Mullin
August 11, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The largest U.S. merchant manufacturer of phosgene, VanDeMark Chemical, has acquired Framochem, a Hungarian firm that is one of Europe’s leading makers of phosgene products. The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, reunites two companies that were previously owned by SNPE, the French state-owned chemical concern.

Although extremely hazardous to manufacture and transport, phosgene, COCI2, is a toxic yet critical raw material for many pharmaceutical, agricultural, and specialty chemical products. The deal will combine two of just a handful of merchant producers to create a company with 22,000 tons of annual capacity.

SNPE was a major phosgene manufacturer until a 2001 explosion near its French plant forced the firm to shut the site down. SNPE sold VanDeMark, based in Lockport, N.Y., to the private equity firm Buckingham Capital Partners in 2007. It then divested the rest of its fine chemicals business, including Framochem, to a German investment firm in 2010. Buckingham sold VanDeMark to another private equity firm, Uni-World, in 2012.

Bringing the two firms back together will expand VanDeMark geographically, while adding a phosgene chemicals catalog to its custom manufacturing business, says VanDeMark CEO Michael Kucharski. “All of which makes a compelling, single-source offering for our customers for phosgene products worldwide,” he adds.

Many chemical companies, especially producers of isocyanates, manufacture large quantities of phosgene for captive use. But very few offer the chemical on the merchant market, explains fine chemicals consultant Jan Ramakers.

VanDeMark was seeking growth through acquisition, Ramakers notes, and had little choice other than to buy its former sister company. The deal creates a dominant provider of an important chemical, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novasep and PharmaZell to merge into big drug services firm
PMC bests Axyntis in quest for Isochem
PMC prevails in bid for Isochem

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE