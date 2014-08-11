IGM Resins Acquires Chinese Competitor

IGM Resins, a Charlotte, N.C.-based maker of oligomers and monomers for the ultraviolet ink and coatings industry, has acquired Insight High Technology, which it calls one of China’s leading manufacturers of photoinitiators, pharmaceutical intermediates, and fine chemicals. Terms of the purchase weren’t disclosed, but IGM says the combined company will have about 510 employees, including 43 in R&D centers in Europe, the U.S., and China. According to IGM, IHT’s Beijing R&D center has developed more than 30 free-radical, cationic, and polymeric photoinitiators.
