Lubrizol Gets Into Medical Devices

Specialty chemical maker Lubrizol has acquired Vesta, a Franklin, Wis.-based maker of silicone components, thermoplastic tubing, and devices used in cardiology, urology, and wound care. Details of the purchase from private equity firm RoundTable Healthcare Partners were not disclosed. Lubrizol, which already makes thermoplastic urethanes for medical use, says the deal broadens its life sciences manufacturing capabilities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter