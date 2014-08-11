Orica To Part Ways With Chemicals

Australia’s Orica intends to spin off its chemicals business as a separate company on the Australian stock exchange. Orica’s chemicals business had sales of about $1.1 billion in 2013. However, the chemical unit accounts for only about 17% of Orica’s total revenue, which is dominated by mining services and materials. The company says it has received unsolicited inquiries about buying the chemicals business but notes that it prefers a spin-off.
