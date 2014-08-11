Advertisement

People

Paul Chirik To Lead Organometallics

by Linda Wang
August 11, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 32
Chirik
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Paul Chirik
Paul J. Chirik, the Edward S. Sanford Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University
Credit: Courtesy of Paul Chirik

The American Chemical Society has appointed Paul J. Chirik, the Edward S. Sanford Professor of Chemistry at Prince­ton University, as the new editor-in-chief of the ACS journal Organometallics.

Chirik will succeed John A. Gladysz, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and holder of the Dow Chair in Chemical Invention at Texas A&M University, who will be stepping down at the end of the year.

Chirik says his vision for the journal is to “continue its position of excellence as the flagship publication in the field.”

His research focuses on the discovery of new reactions for the functionalization of atmospheric nitrogen.

Chirik earned a B.S. in chemistry from Virginia Tech in 1995, received a Ph.D. in chemistry from California Institute of Technology in 2000, and completed a postdoc at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2001. He has served as an associate editor for Catalysis Science & Technology as well as on the editorial advisory boards for Inorganic Chemistry and Organometallics.

“Dr. Chirik’s breadth of scientific interests, his strong leadership skills, and his editorial experience will ensure Organometallics continues to innovate and expand into multidisciplinary areas,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS, which also publishes C&EN.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

