Shanghai Chapter Organizes Symposia

The ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapter in Shanghai is organizing a series of symposia in partnership with the E. J. Corey Institute of Biomedical Research to advance science and accelerate industrial application by connecting scientists across disciplines. The inaugural symposium will be held on Oct. 16–17 and will focus on major challenges and opportunities in the discovery of new medicines for infectious and oncological diseases. For more information, visit www.cibrnobel.org/meeting01.aspx.
