Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Shrinking The NMR Spectrometer

Miniaturization effort replaces the standard electronic components of an NMR with a millimeter-sized chip

by Mitch Jacoby
August 12, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
This semiconducting chip contains the electronics for a mini NMR.
The key electronic circuitry needed to run advanced NMR experiments have been shrunk to fit on the 4 square mm silicon chip seen in this photo.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
This semiconducting chip contains the electronics for a mini NMR.

By miniaturizing the electronic circuitry that drives NMR spectroscopy, Harvard University researchers have taken a step toward further developing low-cost portable NMR instruments (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1402015111). The advance may enable scientists in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries to more easily use NMR analysis for quality control and chemical reaction monitoring in manufacturing. It may also facilitate use of NMR in conjunction with other field-deployable analytical methods. Instrument innovators have been working to miniaturize NMR spectrometers for small- to medium-sized molecule analysis. That effort has led to replacement of large superconducting magnets with newly designed permanent magnets that are smaller yet remain powerful. The electronics needed for advanced NMR methods, however, have remained relatively bulky. That prompted a team led by Harvard’s Dongwan Ha and Donhee Ham to use semiconductor fabrication methods to shrink the radio-frequency transmitter and receiver and other components critical for running advanced NMR techniques. The result is an integrated-circuit chip measuring just 4 mm2 that the team paired with a small magnet in a prototype spectrometer. The team says it has filed for a patent and is exploring avenues for commercialization.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
B-N-C-O In 2-D
Probing Graphene’s Magnetism In Detail
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bruker - CryoProbe Prodigy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE