Stuart Rowan Wins Morley Medal

Stuart Rowan, Kent H. Smith Professor of Engineering at Case Western Reserve University and director of its Institute for Advanced Materials, is the recipient of the 2014 Edward W. Morley Medal from the American Chemical Society’s Cleveland Section.
The award recognizes research contributions as well as important contributions in teaching, engineering, industrial progress, administration, public service, or service to humanity.
His work involves supramolecular polymers, self-healing materials, stimuli-responsive materials, and the development of new synthetic methods for the construction of complex polymeric architectures.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter