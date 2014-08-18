2014 Southeastern Regional Meeting

MUSIC CITY [+]Enlarge Credit: F-11 photo/Shutterstock

Shriners or moonshiners, if it’s a conference in Nashville, there’s bound to be plenty of good music, and the Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS 2014) won’t disappoint you. The meeting will be held on Oct. 16–19 at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.

There’ll probably be a crooner or two greeting arriving participants at Nashville International Airport, and we’ll have buses on hand at the Sheraton to take you to and from Lower Broadway most evenings during the conference. You’ll also be able to enjoy great music at our conference venue, with jazz pianist Anthony Belfiglio providing entertainment during our opening reception on Thursday, and the thrice Grammy-nominated SteelDrivers puttin’ the “Hammer Down” during the Bluegrass & BBQ party Friday night. Visit our website at sermacs2014.org for further details and a sample music video.

In between jazz and bluegrass, on Friday morning you can listen to the sweet sounds of discovery as Sir Harold W. Kroto—1996 Chemistry Nobel Laureate and professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Florida State University—gives a plenary lecture on the fascinating chemistry of “Carbon in Nano & Outer Space.”

The steady buzz and hum of commerce in the chemical enterprise will begin emanating from the grand Exposition beginning Thursday evening and lasting until Saturday afternoon. And on Sunday, the Graduate School Fair will pitch opportunities to participants in the undergraduate meeting-within-a-meeting that is being planned by the outstanding ACS student chapter from the University of Tennessee, Martin.

No matter where your own research or educational interests lie when you tune in to chemistry, we have exciting special symposia and open sessions that await your participation. Please submit your abstracts at abstracts.acs.org, as time is running out: The submission deadline is 11:59 PM EDT on Aug. 29.

SERMACS 2014 At A Glance Dates: Oct. 16–19 Location: Sheraton Music City Hotel, Nashville Information contacts: Stuart Burris, general chair, stuart.burris@wku.edu; Sujata Guha and Abigail Shelton, program chairs, sguha@tnstate.edu and ashelt18@utm.edu; Kimberly Savage and Michelle Stevenson, ACS Department of Meetings & Exposition Services, k_savage@acs.org and m_stevenson@acs.orgg Website: sermacs2014.org

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. Among the symposia that have already attracted some leading speakers are “Accurate Theories for Small & Large Systems”; “Addressing Biological Problems with Chemical Answers”; “Conjugated Organic Materials for Energy Storage, Energy Conversion & Charge Transport”; “The Evolution of STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering & Math] Education”; “Forensic Science: From Teaching to Research”; “Frontiers in Nucleic Acids”; “The Future of Chemical Education”; “Honoring Ed Bowden & Celebrating 30 Years of Electrochemistry”; “Honoring W. Frank Kinard”; “Innovative Uses of Technology in Undergraduate Chemistry Courses”; “Mass Spectrometry & Its Biomedical Applications”; “Molecular Activation & Catalysis”; “Progress & Opportunities in Colloids & Surface Chemistry”; “Recent Advances in Ultrasensitive Surface Measurements & Nanoscale Lithography”; “Resources for Entrepreneurs”; “True Stories from Entrepreneurs”; and “Women Chemists in the Southeast.”

General sessions also await abstracts in analytical, biological, computational, environmental, inorganic, organic, physical, and polymer chemistry as well as several other fields. Several practical and timely workshops will meet many of your professional development needs, including a series of career-related ACS workshops. More workshops are in the works, and award luncheons are being planned to honor worthy chemists in the southeastern region, so visit our website for updates in these and other program areas.

LODGING & REGISTRATION. The deadline for reduced-rate preregistration for the meeting is 11:59 PM EDT on Sept. 25. Registration at regular rates will continue through the end of the meeting.