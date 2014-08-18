Next-Gen Sequencing Is A Numbers Game

August 18, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 33
As technical and cost barriers fall, instrument firms move their systems into research and clinical markets
Recalling the origins of the beloved structure-drawing program as its 30th anniversary approaches
Bayer’s water-based process eliminates organic solvent in producing polyurethane leather for consumer products
Small molecules help explain how a devastating bee-killing bacterium works
Nutritional supplements, not fuels, will be the first milestone for the research-focused firm
Tank car regulations target crude oil, ethanol fuel
Natural chaperone protein GroEL can fold both left- and right-handed proteins, might allow synthesis of longer D-proteins