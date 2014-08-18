Andrew P. Stefani, 87, professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Mississippi, Oxford, died on May 22 after a long illness.
Born in Cyprus, Stefani served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and became a naturalized American citizen.
After the war, he earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1956 from Michigan State University and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1960 from the University of Colorado, Boulder, with Joseph Park. He conducted postdoctoral research at SUNY Syracuse with Michael Szwarc.
After joining the University of Mississippi as an assistant professor in 1963, Stefani carried out research in physical organic chemistry.
He was one of the first chemists to measure the internal pressures in liquids and solutions and published this work in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He also conducted shock-tube studies of the kinetics of gas-phase reactions.
A nurturing mentor to undergraduate and graduate students alike, Stefani was passionate about teaching organic chemistry and took a personal interest in the success and development of his students. He served as the department chair from 1977 until his retirement in 1997.
Stefani was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956.
He was a gifted amateur violinist and a professional baker who delighted people with his carefully crafted desserts.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his daughter, Anne; and one granddaughter.
