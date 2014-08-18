Apple is updating its in-house regulations to prohibit the use of benzene and n-hexane by companies that assemble its products. The chemicals can be found in degreasers and cleaning agents. The electronics maker says its decision follows a four-month investigation of its 22 final assembly facilities. It found no evidence of benzene or n-hexane use in 18 of the facilities. Worker exposure to the solvents in the other four facilities was within its own guidelines, Apple says, noting that it has worked with the suppliers to find alternatives.
