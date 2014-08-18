Celltrion Seeks Okay For A Biosimilar

The South Korean drugmaker Celltrion has filed for FDA approval of a biosimilar version of Remicade, a Johnson & Johnson arthritis treatment that posted close to $7 billion in sales last year. Celltrion says its filing is the first for a monoclonal antibody under the biosimilar approval pathway created in the Biologics Price Competition & Innovation Act of 2009. Last month, Sandoz filed for the first overall such FDA approval for a version of Amgen’s Neupogen, a white-blood-cell-stimulating protein.
