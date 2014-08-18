Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cost Of Production Scale-Up Weighs On Biobased Chemical Firms

Second Quarter: Production hurdles keep industry in the red

by Melody M. Bomgardner
August 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

It will be some time before making certain chemicals from sugars is profitable, if the second-quarter results posted by six biobased firms are any indication. For now, the best measure of success is progress toward operating smoothly at commercial scale.

On that score, Solazyme leads the group with its large-scale plants in Brazil and Iowa. The company is producing and shipping algal oil and lubricant products while it works to increase output at the sites. It booked $9.0 million in product revenues for the quarter.

For Amyris, shipments of the intermediate farnesene from its facility in Brazil have started up again after downtime in the first quarter. The plant opened more than a year ago, but output in 2013 was less than expected. Amyris told investors that sales should double this year, leading to positive cash flow.

Solazyme and Amyris earned the most revenue of the six firms but also reported the biggest losses for the quarter, showing the need for deep pockets to reach commercial-scale production. Amyris shored up its cash in May by selling $75 million in convertible notes.

Gevo, which raised $18 million in a stock sale, has a new strategy at its Luverne, Minn., plant. To ensure a revenue stream, the company is producing isobutyl alcohol in a single fermentation tank and making traditional fuel ethanol in three other vessels. “I like where we’re headed at Luverne—I think we’ve turned the corner,” CEO Patrick R. Gruber told analysts in a conference call.

In contrast, operations at KiOR’s cellulosic fuels facility in Columbus, Miss., have been suspended, and the firm is running out of cash. In a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, the company said it faces problems with “structural bottlenecks, reliability, mechanical issues, costs, and catalyst performance.”

The future looks brighter at BioAmber. The succinic acid producer says its Sarnia, Ontario, plant is on budget and set for completion in early 2015.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Succinic acid maker BioAmber is bankrupt
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyris will sell farnesene plant to DSM
BioAmber investors warned

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE