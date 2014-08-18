Evonik Will Add Dairy Methionine

Evonik Industries is building a plant in Mobile, Ala., to make Mepron, a form of the amino acid methionine used in dairy cow nutrition. A special coating protects the amino acid from undesired degradation in cows’ first stomachs, Evonik says. The plant is set for completion in the second half of 2015 at a cost that the German firm puts in the low-double-digit million-euro range. Evonik already makes methionine at the Mobile site.
