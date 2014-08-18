GSK Eyes Development Of Ebola Vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline says it is in discussions with regulators about beginning Phase I clinical trials of an Ebola vaccine candidate. GSK acquired the product as part of its May 2013 purchase of the Swiss vaccines firm Okairos for $325 million. The British drugmaker says it is working with NIH’s Vaccine Research Center to advance development of what is now an early-stage candidate. It cautions that clinical development for a new vaccine can take 10 or more years and that accelerating the process is difficult.
