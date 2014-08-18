Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Gail J. Lambert-Edwards

by Susan J. Ainsworth
August 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Lambert-Edwards
[+]Enlarge
Gail J. Lambert-Edwards

Gail J. Lambert-Edwards, 68, died at her home in Lancaster, Mass., on June 2 after a 15-year battle with breast cancer.

Born in Lawrence, Mass., Lambert-Edwards earned a B.S. in chemistry, magna cum laude, in 1967 from Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1973 from the University of New Hampshire, where she was the recipient of a National Defense Education Act fellowship.

Lambert-Edwards worked as a chemist and patent liaison in the dye and pharmaceutical industries at companies including BASF, Sisa Pharmaceutical Laboratories, and H. G. Pars Pharmaceutical Laboratories, before beginning a career teaching chemistry in 1996.

She was a visiting assistant professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and an adjunct professor at Worcester State University, until her retirement in 2010. Lambert-Edwards joined ACS in 1969.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Francis, and researching genealogy. After retirement, she earned a certificate in genealogical research at Boston University.

Lambert-Edwards was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the American-French Genealogical Society, the American-Canadian Genealogical Society, and the Aldrich Astronomical Society.

In addition to her husband of 25 years, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Edwards; brother-in-law, Peter Edwards, and his wife, Kathy; and two nieces, Katie and Meghan Edwards.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Alan J. Parcells
Gene P. Stickle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William A. Remers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE