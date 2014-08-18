Gail J. Lambert-Edwards, 68, died at her home in Lancaster, Mass., on June 2 after a 15-year battle with breast cancer.
Born in Lawrence, Mass., Lambert-Edwards earned a B.S. in chemistry, magna cum laude, in 1967 from Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1973 from the University of New Hampshire, where she was the recipient of a National Defense Education Act fellowship.
Lambert-Edwards worked as a chemist and patent liaison in the dye and pharmaceutical industries at companies including BASF, Sisa Pharmaceutical Laboratories, and H. G. Pars Pharmaceutical Laboratories, before beginning a career teaching chemistry in 1996.
She was a visiting assistant professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and an adjunct professor at Worcester State University, until her retirement in 2010. Lambert-Edwards joined ACS in 1969.
She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Francis, and researching genealogy. After retirement, she earned a certificate in genealogical research at Boston University.
Lambert-Edwards was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the American-French Genealogical Society, the American-Canadian Genealogical Society, and the Aldrich Astronomical Society.
In addition to her husband of 25 years, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Edwards; brother-in-law, Peter Edwards, and his wife, Kathy; and two nieces, Katie and Meghan Edwards.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter